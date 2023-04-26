And Just Like That season 2 premiere date coming in June

For weeks now, we have noted that And Just Like That season 2 would be coming out at some point in the summer. Now, we’ve got more news!

Today, HBO Max has confirmed that the Sarah Jessica Parker series is going to be back in June. That gives us a slightly better sense as to when to expect it, and we feel like a more specific date will be announced down the road.

Now, let’s go ahead and move into the next big question: What will be coming up in terms of the story? Well, there is another teaser that is out there right now courtesy of the streaming service, and within it you see the evolution of certain relationships. Miranda and Che are going to become more serious — we know that this relationship was polarizing for most of the first season. Yet, clearly this is not something that is going anywhere at the moment.

Beyond just that, we’re also seeing how Charlotte is dealing with more issues around being a mom, and with Carrie, she is starting to dive head-first into the dating world again after Big’s death early on in season 1. All of this eventually will culminate with the return of John Corbett as Aidan, who is going to appear in multiple episodes this season. We know that the Sex and the City alum does have a long history with Carrie and they have quite the notable connection. Sure, this does not guarantee them a long-term future together, but this is certainly something to think about.

Want to see the full teaser suggesting more of what lies ahead? Then go ahead and visit the link here. Amidst all of the changes, let’s hope that the series continues to keep some of the comedy! (Quick sidebar: By the time season 2 premieres, HBO Max will just be called “Max.” Just have that stored away for now.)

What do you most want to see moving into And Just Like That season 2 over at HBO Max?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







