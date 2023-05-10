9-1-1 season 7: Why is it moving to ABC, and leaving Fox?

Leading up to the season 6 finale next week on Fox, why not spend a moment or two discussing 9-1-1 season 7? Or, to be specific, why is this moving to ABC?

When the news first broke that the first responder drama was switching homes, it was one of the biggest surprises we’ve had from the TV world all year. This has been thought of as one of their most-important shows and yet, Fox has shown that they don’t care so much about labels like that. Instead, their driving force behind the scenes is similar to what it is for many other networks: Money. They want to make as many profits as they can.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a huge sticking point in negotiations over the future of the show was the price tag studio 20th Television wanted per episode — think a license fee of around $9 million. Fox opted to renew 9-1-1: Lone Star instead, as its costs about three million less per episode.

Ultimately, Disney did have a pretty big reason financially to pick this up at ABC, given that they own 20th Television and stand to make a profit off of a pretty successful show. Of course, its pickup could mean bad things for some of their other bubble shows, but we will get more to that in due time.

For the time being, the most important thing for fans of the entire 9-1-1 franchise is knowing that there are going to be more seasons for both shows, even if they in different spots. It may rule out more crossovers but ultimately, there were not that many realistic ways for these two happen even when they were both on the same network. It’s hard when you have separate teams in separate cities! They have to focus on their own people much of the time.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

