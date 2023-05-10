Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Is Nate getting fired?

As we prepare ourselves to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, are we also going to see the end of Nate at West Ham? Well, we don’t think that it is all that crazy a thing to ponder over for the time being.

After all, we do think the end of episode 9 was Nate really starting to see who his boss truly is, and he’s going to have a hard time reconciling that. He doesn’t want to cheat around and being a scummy human; he cares about Jade and likes where things are going.

Unfortunately, here is the big-time problem with this: We don’t exactly think that Rupert is the sort of guy who takes well to any disagreement. The moment that Nate turned him down at the bar, it probably lit a fuse in his head. If he can’t puppet or control Nate anymore, will he kick him to the curb? Perhaps it won’t happen immediately — Rupert is still an owner and you want the team to perform well, right? It doesn’t matter if Nate likes you as a person or wants to be the same sort of person you are. Isn’t winning all that matters?

