Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Is Nate getting fired?

Ted Lasso season 3As we prepare ourselves to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, are we also going to see the end of Nate at West Ham? Well, we don’t think that it is all that crazy a thing to ponder over for the time being.

After all, we do think the end of episode 9 was Nate really starting to see who his boss truly is, and he’s going to have a hard time reconciling that. He doesn’t want to cheat around and being a scummy human; he cares about Jade and likes where things are going.

Unfortunately, here is the big-time problem with this: We don’t exactly think that Rupert is the sort of guy who takes well to any disagreement. The moment that Nate turned him down at the bar, it probably lit a fuse in his head. If he can’t puppet or control Nate anymore, will he kick him to the curb? Perhaps it won’t happen immediately — Rupert is still an owner and you want the team to perform well, right? It doesn’t matter if Nate likes you as a person or wants to be the same sort of person you are. Isn’t winning all that matters?

What do you think will be coming for Nate moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10?

