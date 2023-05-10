Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: Did Isaac and Colin fix things?

There were a handful of things well worth getting into about Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9, including for Isaac and Colin’s relationship. At the end of last week’s episode, the Captain of AFC Richmond discovered what was on his teammates’ phone.

So what happened as a result? Well, let’s just say that Isaac spent most of the episode being incensed over not having that information. He didn’t care about his sexuality; he just cared about being left out of it. He carried that anger straight near the soccer pitch and eventually, he ended up lashing out at a fan right before halftime.

So what’s going to happen as a result of all of this? Let’s just say that Isaac could face some further punishment for this, but for the time being, he got a red card and was tossed out of the match. Meanwhile, Colin ended up coming out to the rest of the team.

When did the two finally meet up?

It came about at the end of the episode, and that’s when we figured out exactly what Isaac was so upset about. He thought that Colin’s secret had something to do with him, and he wondered why that caused him so much fear. This wasn’t just about them being teammates; instead, it was about the two of them being friends.

So while Colin told the team, he doesn’t have any real interest in coming out publicly, at least not yet. This is a guy who is mostly just concerned with living his own life. He doesn’t really need the approval or to become a news story; he just wants to be himself, and that seems to be the overall message here.

What did you think about the events of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+?

