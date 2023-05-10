Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: What does Roy Kent want?

We knew entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 that there were some stories that needed to be addressed, especially for Roy Kent.

After all, just think for a moment about what the story’s been as of late for Brett Goldstein’s character — or, rather, the lack of a story. He’s been moping around most of the year, and the only things that have been a big focus for him are his job and also the dynamic that he’s got going with Jamie Tartt. There has to be something more to life than this, right?

At the end of the day, we do think that Roy has a lot to figure out about himself, and some of it oddly comes in the form of self-confidence. That is a pretty easy thing to think about all things considered. This is a guy who defined much of his life by being a football star and now, he doesn’t have that. He doesn’t have much of anything.

How Roy channeled his feelings

A lot of it came courtesy of Isaac, who was struggling to channel his anger. He wasn’t mad about what the fan said; instead, he was upset that Colin didn’t tell him about it. It made Roy realize that his present emotional state was all him displacing what he was really upset about.

After Roy’s press conference at the end of the episode, which he willingly took part in after avoiding it early on, we do think he’s come to a big realization on what it is that he wants. We think that a lot of it is going to come down to Keeley, but he hasn’t quite admitted that to himself fully just yet.

