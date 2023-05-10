9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16: Is Judd’s son Wyatt dead?

We had a feeling that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16 was going to contain some pretty important stuff. How could it not? There are only a couple of episodes left this season beyond it, and the real objective throughout this was finding new ways to test some of these characters.

Or, to be rather specific, finding some new ways to test Judd after his son Wyatt got into a bicycle crash that put his life in jeopardy. Tommy and the EMTs got to him in enough time to get to the hospital, but even she was not aware of what his condition would be. This was painful, and it came on the heels of there being such a big story for Judd and Tommy already in this hour.

So do we think that the character is going to be okay? Well, at the moment the show is clearly trying to do everything in their power to make you worried — isn’t that what they do best?

Well, the hard thing is that we didn’t really get that much more of an update tonight — clearly, the writers wanted to extend this to add one other element of chaos to the upcoming two-part finale. There is, after all, so much big stuff across the board. Think in terms of TK and Carlos’ wedding, or Owen finding out some more news about Huntington’s disease after learning that he tested negative. He also learned that his brother wanted his help so that he could eventually die. So yeah, there is a lot of painful stuff all around.

The promo for what lies ahead didn’t really focus too much on Wyatt, either — this is another thread that is still dangling out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

