9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 17, 18 spoilers: Two-hour finale

Next week on Fox you are going to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 17 and episode 18 — it is an epic two-hour event! Are you ready for what lies ahead? We sure hope so, given that we know that there is so much good stuff to be excited for from start to finish.

Over the course of “In Sickness and in Health,” you are going to see some romance that comes in the form of TK and Carlos’ wedding. However, at the same time there is going to be a lot of drama. Owen’s brother has a big role to play, a shocking tragedy could rock the entire team, and we anticipate that there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger. After all, where would this universe be without that?

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 17 and episode 18 synopsis below:

Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star Chad Lowe) asks him for help; Judd and Grace face a family crisis; As T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day tragedy strikes in the all-new “Best of Men” / “In Sickness and In Health” 4th season finale episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, May 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-417/418) (TV-14 L, V)

There is no denying that the path towards the future here is very much strange. We know that Fox has granted this show a season 5, even though the main series in the franchise is moving over to ABC. That may make some crossovers coming up more or less impossible.

Still, we tend to think that there are a lot of Lone Star stories still in the tank that have the potential to be really fun, and we are excited to learn a lot in terms of where some of those go! Odds are, whatever cliffhanger we see here is only the tip of the iceberg.

