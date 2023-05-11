Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? Is Severide returning?

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire at some point this season for good? Let’s just make this clear: We understand anyone with concerns. How can we not?

For the past several weeks now, we have seen the man behind Kelly Severide be on what has been described as a personal leave of absence. Our hope remains that he will be back at some point whenever he is ready … but there is no evidence that is coming this season. All reports suggest that he will not be back for the finale in a couple of weeks.

Could Chicago Fire still surprise us? Absolutely, but we would say not to approach the remaining episodes with an expectation of seeing him. The last thing that we would want would be for there to be any sort of sizable disappointment in the end.

Now, the good news is that we know that there is going to be a season 12 coming to NBC at some point down the road. However, the bad news within this is that for now, there is no precise information as to when filming will start, due to the writers’ strike. Kinney and the rest of the cast is going to need to be rather flexible thanks in part to a standstill that most of the industry is in right now.

Our hope is that come the start of the show next season, Kelly will be back and within that, we hope that a few things could be different for him after the extended absence. Maybe there is a chance for him to further his career in an exciting way. Just remember the way in which the show has written him out for the time being!

The most important thing, of course, is that Taylor is able to take care of whatever he needs to during his time away.

