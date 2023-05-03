Chicago Fire season 11 episode 20 spoilers: Brett’s tough call

Next week moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 20, we are going to have an episode stuffed full of emotional stuff. Can you really be surprised? Just consider where we are in the season! There is only one episode to go at this point and, of course, we are prepared for a lot of different surprises.

Also, given the somewhat-serialized nature of the show at times, we do tend to think we’re going to be setting the stage here for some stories in the final episodes. We are 100% terrified for that at the end of the day. How can we not be, given the sort of cliffhangers that we’ve had here in the past?

To get a number of other updates now all about the future, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/10/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann works on becoming a better man after Cindy’s cancer journey. Kidd bonds with a homeless victim on a call. Kylie takes her firefighter exams. A harrowing call takes a toll on Brett. TV-14

The Brett and Herrmann storylines in particular are ones that we could see carrying through until the end of the season. The funny thing when it comes to Herrmann is that he’s already a really good guy, and maybe he just doesn’t give himself enough credit for a lot of it. How much work does he really need to do in order to better himself, with that in mind? That’s not a particularly easy thing to tabulate.

Meanwhile, this is our familiar refrain now where we express our hope that we get to hear something more from Severide before the end of the season. We want to know that both he and Taylor Kinney are doing well, and if they aren’t in the finale, perhaps we will see them in season 12.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago fire, including other updates on the finale

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 20?

How do you think the writers will properly set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







