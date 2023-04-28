Chicago Fire season 11 finale spoilers: Brett’s huge news…

Want to get some early news on the upcoming Chicago Fire season 11 finale? Well, if so, it’s hard to blame you!

If you have watched this franchise with any regularity over the years, then you probably know that the writers have a real knack for big, dramatic endings and cliffhangers. It would honestly be strange to expect anything different here. Over the course of this upcoming your we could see some huge surprises, danger, and also a personal development for Sylvie Brett.

What could it be? Well, given that this finale is not until Wednesday, May 24, we have some time to think about! We will already say that because the title is “Red Waterfall,” we’re worried. The synopsis below (per TVLine) has some other updates on what lies ahead:

Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case.

The Brett storyline at least seems somewhat positive so for the time being, that’s going to be the part of this that we cling to. The rest of it sends a chill down our spine.

Is Taylor Kinney going to be back?

Well, we do think that NBC is keeping that part of the story secret on purpose. The actor stepped away for personal leave some time ago, and while we haven’t gotten a sense that his exit will be permanent, the powers that be are making sure that nothing about his return gets spoiled. Given that Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd just got married at the end of last season, the last thing that we want to see is him gone for some substantial period of time … beyond of course the time he’s already been gone.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 11 and its big finale?

