Chicago Fire season 11 episode 20: Big changes for Herrmann?

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 20 is yet another big episode that is coming your way during May sweeps, and it could be huge for Herrmann. How much so? Well, let’s just say that this is a culmination of almost everything he has gone through!

First and foremost, let us begin here by simply rejoicing in the fact that the character is okay after everything that he has gone through with Cindy this season. Her recovery has been a source of great inspiration, and as we see him move forward, it could inspire him to make a few changes of his own.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full season 11 episode 20 synopsis now, courtesy of SpoilerTV:

Herrmann works on becoming a better man after Cindy’s cancer journey; Kylie takes her exams.

The only thing that makes us a little concerned is that this episode is titled “Never, Ever Make a Mistake” — what in the world could that be? How much should that send worry pulsating through us? Well, that is a tricky thing to answer, is it not?

For now, though, we want to imagine that the rest of the season will at least continue to send Herrmann’s story in a positive direction, and it has been a thrill watching his story this year. We have long considered David Eigenberg to be one of the show’s better actors, and we know that there are so many different emotions he is capable of bringing to the screen.

Remember this…

There are twenty-two episodes this season and no matter what happens here, remember that it will be setting the stage for some other great stuff down the line! We would imagine that almost every character is going to have a significant role to play before the season comes to a close.

(Photo: NBC.)

