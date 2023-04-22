Chicago Fire season 11 finale: What would best cliffhanger be?

As we prepare ourselves for the Chicago Fire season 11 finale on NBC next month, why not discuss cliffhangers for a moment?

If there is one thing that we know this part of the One Chicago franchise is going to give us, it’s rather simple: Something that leaves jaws on the ground. They have crafted so many big jaw-droppers in the past, so why wouldn’t we think that such a thing could happen in the relatively near future?

Of course, the real question is just what sort of cliffhanger the writers could deliver.

For now, let’s start by noting what we don’t want in any shape or form: Some sort of cliffhanger where lives of multiple people are in danger. We’ve already seen enough character deaths lately, so we don’t really think that this is altogether needed here. Instead, the more interesting cliffhanger with this show would be one that leaves a few different questions up in the air.

Take, for example, the possibility that Severide is back and there are questions about everything that happened while he was away. Or, something that involves the fate of Firehouse 51 overall. Could you do something that sets up a crossover in the near future? That could also be exciting, given the sole fact that we haven’t had a major one with the franchise in a little while.

Ultimately, the biggest thing we want for Chicago Fire at the end of the season is simply a cliffhanger that gets everyone talking again. We do think that despite solid ratings, there hasn’t been enough chatter with mainstream TV viewers as of late. This could be a pretty good time in order to change that.

Remember…

There is already a season 12 ordered at NBC, so you at least don’t have to worry about that! You can stay focused on the story ahead.

