Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 spoilers: Sylvie Brett, magician

As you prepare for Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 airing on NBC on May 3, there is a new reason to be excited. What are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that “Take a Shot at the King” is going to give us what may very well be one of the best side plots of the whole season.

After all, who doesn’t want to see Sylvie Brett become a temporary magician? This is the sort of lighthearted stuff that only Chicago Fire can do out of any Dick Wolf show on the air. We have no idea how this will go, but we like that she’s getting a chance to be pushed outside of their comfort zone.

As for the serious stuff, this episode (the first after a long hiatus) is going to feature a lot of characters working to stop a politician who clearly has no regard for the safety of his constituents. For more on that, check out the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 synopsis below:

05/03/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden, Ritter, Herrmann and Kidd work together to take down a local politician responsible for a chemical fire. After his aunt’s accident, Gallo worries about their future. Brett steps in to perform Dylan’s magic show when he’s out of town.

Given that there is no info on Severide in here, we have to assume that he is gone still for the time being. Fingers crossed we have a chance to see him before we get to the end of the season. This is going to be a crazy buildup to the end and at this point, we just hope that things get all the more dramatic from here on out. It remains to be seen if there’s a cliffhanger at the end of the finale, but isn’t that what we’ve come to know from this franchise over the years?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire now

What are you most excited to see entering Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19, based on the info we have?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







