Chicago Fire season 11 finale: Is Taylor Kinney returning?

As we get ourselves prepared for the Chicago Fire season 11 finale on NBC next month, is there a reason to hope for Taylor Kinney’s return?

We know that for the past several episodes of the hit drama, the actor behind Kelly Severide has been gone for personal reasons. However, there are some reasons to hope that we could see him again at some point.

First and foremost, note that there has never been any reporting that Kinney would be gone for the rest of the season. There has always been hope that we would see Severide again, but of course it mostly comes down to whenever the actor is ready to come back. This weekend, Taylor did make his first red-carpet appearance since his temporary exit, turning up at the MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Giving event at the Circuit of The Americas. (You can see some images of that over at People Magazine.)

If we do see more Severide this season, one of the big things you most likely debate if you are NBC is how much you want to announce it or promote it in advance. Is it better if the return happens to be a surprise? In some ways, we tend to think so!

Of course, you also do want to ensure that people are watching the show and that is also something that is taken into consideration here. We tend to think that personally, we could see a Severide return being promoted, but some of the finer details kept under wraps. Has his on-screen absence changed the character in some way? We’re of course curious about that, largely because we always want to see characters on a show like this evolve, regardless of whether or not we are seeing them appear on-screen.

Hopefully, some more details all about Severide’s future will surface in the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for that!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire, including other details on what lies ahead

Are you hoping to see more of Taylor Kinney over the course of the Chicago Fire season 11 finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







