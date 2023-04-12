Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? If you are curious about what the road ahead for the series will look like, we more than understand!

So far this season, the firefighter drama has produced its fair share of entertaining moments — but then also a lot of big-time question marks. Take, for example, when we are going to see Taylor Kinney return as Severide. We tend to think that this is tied more to the actor’s temporary exit for personal reasons more than the show, but there is a lot to think about here.

Also, in terms of the story there is a lot to wonder about when it comes to Firehouse 51 in general. Gallo is struggling with everything going on with his aunt, there is a chance at something blooming between Carver and Violet, and we’re of course hoping that Cindy and Herrmann have a moment or two to breathe after everything that they have gone through as of late. They deserve a chance to take a deep breath!

So how many episodes are left? The plan is for there to be 22 episodes, and that means that when the show comes back on May 3, there will be installments every week until the very end. We’ll just say to prepare accordingly.

Will there be a big cliffhanger at the end of the season?

At the moment, nothing is 100% confirmed — but that is absolutely what we are hoping for. This show really thrived on producing big endings that raise a lot of questions about the future, and we don’t want that to change.

Hopefully, at this point next week we will at least have a few more details on what is coming up when the show is back in May — anything to set the stage is something we’ll be happy about in the end.

