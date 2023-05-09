Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ratings boost season 2 odds

Are the odds even higher now that there will be a season 2 for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at Netflix? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t rule it out.

For some more evidence of that, all you have to do is look at some of the latest numbers! According to a report from Deadline, the Bridgerton prequel has managed almost 150 million viewing hours in the week of May 1 through May 7. That’s an enormous start for the series, though we would also hardly say that this is all that much of a surprise, all things considered. The flagship show is an enormous hit, and we would say that this series accomplished quite a bit in its own way without having what we would say was some extremely vast promotional campaign.

Of course, the decision to make a Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 2 remains in the hands of Netflix and/or executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who at least seems open to the idea. Because of the writers’ strike all of this is a non-starter for the time being. Even once all of this is over, though, we do still anticipate that she and everyone else are going to take their time in order to figure out whether there is something more worth telling here.

Meanwhile, the third season of the OG show could premiere later this year, as production is already done. We do think that a key factor in the decision-making there is inevitably going to be what else Netflix wants to do amidst the aforementioned strike. Are they going to stretch things out for some incredibly long period of time? There is a reasonable chance they do that, just in case they aren’t able to product any scripted content for a while.

We do know already that a season 4 of Bridgerton is coming at some point down the road; you don’t have to worry about that.

