Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 2: EP on possibility

Going into Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix, all signs pointing to this being a one-and-done series. That’s how it was promoted!

However, here is the crazy thing — in the world of television, there is almost always the potential for more ideas. Also, there is no denying that this is one of the biggest franchises in all of Netflix. If executive producer Shonda Rhimes and the streaming service figure out a way to tell more stories, don’t you think they are going to strongly consider it?

Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Rhimes had to say on the subject:

“There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet … I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

We will say this — if anyone can figure out how to tell more stories within this world, it’s almost certainly Rhimes. Just remember for a moment that she managed to turn both Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy into incredible long-running stories with devoted followings.

Now, we don’t think that a season 2 will be announced anytime soon. The writers’ strike is obviously a factor here and even if it wasn’t, there’s still a chance that we would be waiting a long time. Netflix has so much programming that they recognize that they don’t have to rush anything along. Also, why in the world would they even want to? Rhimes is also simultaneously (or, she was before the strike) working on a lot of projects separate from this. She has an overall deal at the streamer and is one of the most prolific TV bosses out there.

