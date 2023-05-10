Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21 spoilers: After Carver’s arrest…

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21, and let’s just say there’s a lot to hope for. This is the penultimate episode of the season, and the mere notion of that alone should suggest that there is SO much to be excited about.

Of course, as excited as you may be, there are also some reasons for concern. After all, we are leading into a story that could start off following Carver’s arrest. How is he going to handle that? Also, what does it mean for his future with the fire department? He’s had a pretty significant arc for most of the season, but there has never been much of a guarantee that he would stick around any longer than that. This is something that has dangled around in our head for at least a good bit of time here.

Now, why not go ahead and set the stage for not just this story, but everything coming across the board? Go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21 synopsis:

05/17/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Carver deals with the fallout of his arrest. Brett searches for closure with the baby she rescued. Capp weasels his way into the Firehouse 51 group chat. TV-14

As for the finale…

We would say to remember that Jesse Spencer is going to be back for that episode as Matt Casey, and there is a chance that Brett is going to be making some big decisions. You can probably anticipate some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the finale, mostly because this is the sort of thing that this franchise has been giving us for so many years!

(Sure, we can rejoice that there is already a season 12 ordered, but with the writers’ strike ongoing, it is hard to estimate when that will premiere.)

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21 when it airs on NBC?

