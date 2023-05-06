Chicago Fire season 11 filming wraps for Jesse Spencer, cast

You may be forced to wait a little while longer to see the Chicago Fire season 11 finale air on NBC, but we can tell you filming is 100% done.

This week, the cameras stopped rolling for last big episode of the season, one that is going to feature the return of Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey for the second time this season. Want to know more? Then check out the synopsis below:

Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case.

Given what Casey is doing with Homeland Security, it feels pretty clear that he is coming back and teaming up with Kidd for this. Our hope here, of course, is that there are a few more surprise twists that we get to see throughout, and this will be leading up to one of those signature Chicago Fire cliffhangers.

The vast majority of the time, we would sit here and say that there would be a super-short turnaround between the end of one season of the show and the start of the next. However, we highly doubt that this is going to be the case here due to the writers’ strike. We would be surprised if production begins close to the July start date that you are used to, and it’s going to take a good bit of patience before we eventually get the show back. At the time of this writing, there isn’t much of an indication out there that we are anywhere close to the end of this strike.

Fingers crossed, the folks over at the AMPTP (representing the networks and streamers) are able to get a deal done sooner rather than later, and give us some of the content we love once again on the air.

(Photo: NBC.)

