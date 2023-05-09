Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC? Are you curious to learn more about the future of the spin-off?

We don’t think that this is going to come as some sort of dramatic jaw-dropper, but there are a continent of people out there who would like to see Simone’s story continue. Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to see that happen tonight. There is no installment on the air and to go along with that, there is no official renewal or cancellation as of this writing.

What gives here? We recognize that this is really frustrating given the fact that the flagship The Rookie already has a greenlight. Unfortunately, The Rookie: Feds may be waiting until the 11th hour to figure out its fate. It did not have the viewership of the original, though the numbers did improve once the two shows were placed on the same night earlier this year. In a lot of ways, that is probably something that should have happened from the start.

We do think that we are going to learn about a possible season 2 over the coming days, so don’t expect this to be some drawn-out process where we are still feverishly waiting to get some more news one way or another. That is almost certainly not happening.

It goes without saying…

There are SO many more stories left to tell here! Our hope is that if we do get a season 2 of The Rookie: Feds on ABC, the writers really allow for Simone and the other characters to have more singular spotlights. Also, we don’t need as many crossovers as we got. We understand the purpose was to boost ratings for the show, but how much did it really help the story?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie: Feds season 2?

