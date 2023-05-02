The Rookie: Feds season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the season 1 finale on ABC this week, can we anticipate The Rookie: Feds season 2 happening? Or, is the spin-off getting canceled?

If you are worried about the future for Niecy Nash-Betts and the rest of the cast, it’s pretty darn to blame you at this point. Just consider for a moment everything that we know! The first season got off to a rocky start in terms of its ratings and while it improved after being moved to an earlier slot in Tuesday, did it do well enough? The reception to the show has been somewhat mixed, though like with a lot of first-year dramas it has gotten progressively strong over time.

The big question mark in regards to The Rookie: Feds comes down to real estate. ABC has already renewed the rest of their Tuesday-night lineup, and they have also acquired 9-1-1 from Fox and are bringing back Dancing with the Stars to the schedule. When you consider all of this plus a writers’ strike, you do have to wonder if they are cutting back on scripted programming. If they do still bring the spin-off back, it could be with a shorter season that does not premiere until early 2024.

In the end, the biggest thing we’re aware of at present is that this is one of the most nebulous and uncertain situations that we’ve seen for this industry since early 2020, when of course a lot was in flux due to the global health crisis. Patience will be key as we see a lot of different things unravel, but we may at least know the fate of The Rookie: Feds over the next couple of weeks. There is no reason to wait any longer than that.

The real uncertainty here will come in the event the show is renewed … from there, we could be stuck waiting a long time to see when it is actually back.

