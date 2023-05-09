Manifest season 4 spoilers: An epic series finale tease

As many of you may know at this point, the return of Manifest season 4 to Netflix is less than a month away! We know that there is a lot of exciting stuff ahead for several characters, but also plenty of reasons to be afraid.

After all, what else could you really say now, given that the passengers may be very well charged with the future of all humanity? The stakes are clearly higher than ever, and there is a lot of story that needs to be told within these final ten episodes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly prior to the writers’ strike, showrunner Jeff Rake made it very clear just how big and bold the show is going to get with what is set to be its final chapter:

“That finale that’s coming up, [episode] 420, that’s hands down the most ambitious episode we have ever shot … I don’t want to oversell, but I think you’ll agree when you see it that that even surpasses what you saw in 410 — and you’ll probably say ‘by a long shot.'”

Now, this should be the sort of thing that makes you tremendously excited … but we also know that getting something that looks epic in scale is only one part of the final equation. After all, the show needs to do something more than this. While having a finale that is epic in scale is awesome, we hope that the final explanation for Flight 828 makes sense for the entire lore of the show, where you can put together all of the clues and line them up in a way that makes sense.

Let’s just all cross our fingers here that the metaphorical plane is landed successfully; series finales are some of the hardest things in the TV industry for anyone to pull off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Manifest now, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the second half of Manifest season 4 over on Netflix?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates coming further on down the road.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







