Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date confirmed at Netflix

For everyone out there eager to learn a Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date, let’s just say we have it within. Also, let’s just say that some of the rumors are true.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Friday, June 2 (one year before the death date mentioned on the show), the remaining ten episodes of the series are going to air. We tend to think that in general, it’s such a good PR opportunity to bring the show back at this time that they couldn’t pass it up. Also, this is the perfect launching pad for Netflix’s summer season and it should perform really well at this particular time.

Want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the official logline below:

In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.

Are we going to get all of the answers about flight 828 at the end of the series? Make no mistake that we want them and luckily, we do think at least a little more information will be available in due time. Sure, we recognize that the streaming service is going to make you wait a little while longer, but let’s hope that it proves worthwhile.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

