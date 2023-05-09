Blue Bloods season 13: Vanessa Ray praises Tom Selleck, co-stars

While you do wait for the next Blue Bloods season 13 episode to arrive on CBS this Friday, why not hear more from Vanessa Ray? She of course plays Eddie on the police drama, and it seems like she also has a good rapport with some of her co-stars even away from the set.

For more on that, just check out her latest post on her Instagram Stories! In this, she shares a scene alongside Tom Selleck (Frank) and Len Cariou (Henry) from this past episode, and also notes “Still can’t believe I get to do scenes with these fine gents.” That’s a pretty good sign that the two are pretty delightful to work with, no?

The reason why quotes like this are so important is because it is quite the reminder of why this show is on the air still after so many years, and also why so many cast members are still there. Even though Ray was not around at the very beginning, we have seen her become an integral cast member and a part of the family, to the point where she gets to be at all of the family dinner scenes! We also tend to think that it is rather fun for her to do some scenes with Selleck and Cariou separate from those moments, given that it’s not something that happens more than a few times per season.

We are sure that there will be some big stuff that happens for Eddie over the final episodes of the season, but simultaneously there is another important question we are left to wonder, at least for the time being. Just how much are we going to see Eddie’s character advance up the ranks?

Just think about it like this: There were conversations about Eddie taking the Sergeant’s exam a long time ago — while we understand the idea of the writers wanting a uniform street cop out there, she could still do a good bit of that even after a promotion. Just remember that Jamie did!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods, including other hints about the future

What do you think we are going to see from Vanessa Ray for the rest of Blue Bloods season 13?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







