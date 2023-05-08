Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19: Setting up a Baez big bad?

We know that there is some big stuff that is coming on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 this Friday, and that is especially the case for one Maria Baez. For those who are not aware, Marisa Ramirez’s character is going to find herself in great peril over the course of the hour. Why? Let’s just say that a lot of it is tied to a rather mysterious person from her past, someone who she previously locked away.

Now, this person is going to find a way to enact a certain measure of revenge, and that puts not only her in danger, but also a number of people close to her at the same time — even her adopted daughter.

Is this going to be a character that Blue Bloods utilizes for some time? We do at least know that this show has shown no fear when it comes to bringing back villains multiple times in the past. A good example of this was Lou Diamond Phillips’ character of Luis Delgado, but we have seen other adversaries and foes here and there, as well. Even though the bulk of the show remains about the Reagans, it is nice that some of the other stars get their own meaty storylines here and there.

Also, we can’t just sit here and pretend the fact that Baez is not going to have some major enemies, based primarily on how long she has been a cop over the years.

Can you expect this particular foe to be back?

While it is tempting to say that for the sake of drama, for Baez’s sake we hope that the answer here is no. Personally, we do think that this is probably a one-and-done story, largely because this show almost always moves on the side of being a procedural. While we do get those long-term arcs and recurring characters here and there, they seem to be the exception more so than the norm.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

