Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Luke Grimes looks ahead

As so many of you out there most likely know, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is going to mark the beginning of the end for this show. Or, at the very least, the version of the show that we are seeing now! There is a spin-off that we will eventually see that could feature some familiar faces, but it remains to be seen just who will be a part of it.

Is there a chance that Kayce Dutton will be one of them? We do think there is a good chance here, mostly because of the fact that he is one of the more well-adjusted members of the family. He understands that the ranch needs him, but he has a family beyond that. We want to think that he will emerge through the second part of the season okay, but there is that prophecy regarding Monica that continues to weigh on him.

Based on what Luke Grimes had to say in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, there is a lot of big stuff that his character is going to have to balance out moving forward:

“With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son … I think because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters. That’s sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team.

“There’s no right team or wrong team. It’s just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what’s best for their own.”

We do think that Kayce cares about the Dutton family, and he also cares about the land. He doesn’t want it to become some sort of tourist trap. We’re not sure that he will play dirty in the way that others will to protect it, but there could still be a lot of great stuff ahead for him.

So when could the show return?

For now, signs point to November … we’ll just have to wait and see if that holds true or not.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Where do you think the story will end upgoing for Kayce, John, and other members of the family? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

