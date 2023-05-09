All American season 5 finale promo: Is Olivia leaving?

What are you going to end up seeing over the course of the All American season 5 finale on The CW next week? Let’s just start by saying this — the producers want you to be wondering all sorts of things over the course of this one!

We have seen finales on this show before where the stakes are higher than ever, both personally and in terms of these characters’ football pursuits. The struggle Spencer is facing within this episode may be a little bit different, namely in how he has to tell someone how he feels before it is a little too late.

It’s important to remember one thing here above all else — being vulnerable is really hard! It is pretty easy to just sit back and say that telling Olivia the truth can just happen. Yet, the two have so much history, and there is a right and wrong way seemingly to do things.

Yet, there is also a ticking clock here that on some level, Spencer has to be aware of. Is he really going to let Olivia leave before saying something? There are so many different pursuits wrapped up in this and as complicated as it may seem, there is one fundamental question that overrules everything: What does Spencer want? It is okay to be selfless here and there, but you also have to fight for what you want. The promo also reminds us all that Spencer has already lost one member of this family in Billy. Sure, the circumstances are very much different, but is he going to let another go away?

We know that there is an All American season 6 coming to The CW down the road, and that at least makes it easier to not panic too much about a possible cliffhanger that is at the end here. Still, we want to come out of this feeling reasonably satisfied — is that too much to ask?

