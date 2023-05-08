All American season 5 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: It all changes?

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see All American season 5 episode 20 arrive — and yes, this one will be huge. We’re talking here about the all-important finale, and one where characters could be making some integral changes to define their future in a big way.

We know that there is a season 6 coming down the road, so that’s at least something you don’t have to worry all that much about. Even still, though, we recognize that there are high stakes and potential for a big-time cliffhanger. If you are the producers, it makes a ton of sense to have as much conversation out there as possible between the finale and season 6.

(We should also remind you that some of this conversation will be happening for a long time, since the writers’ strike could significantly delay the start of the season.)

If you want to get some more news now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the All American season 5 episode 20 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In an epic season finale, dramatic changes are on the horizon for the whole gang. With so many lessons learned from their enormous loss, the road forward is destined to be influenced by the past. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Mike Herro and David Strauss (#520). Original airdate 5/15/2023.

One of the biggest challenges here

Doesn’t it have to be slow growth? We all want to see these characters succeed in some pretty profound ways, but you can’t give them everything that they want right away. Instead, just prepare yourselves for some steps back alongside some steps forward. Of course, we don’t want any setback that is too harsh, mostly because what we’ve seen this season already with Billy Baker’s death.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see right now moving into All American season 5 episode 20 on The CW?

Have any early finale predictions? Go ahead and sound off now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

