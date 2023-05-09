SWAT season 7 premiere date hopes following last-minute renewal

Last night, the news officially came in that there is going to be a SWAT season 7 coming to CBS down the road — and of course, there is so much to be excited for here! How in the world could there not be?

Now that we’ve said this, though, we also have to recognize that there are a lot of questions that are going to come with how this works. The Shemar Moore series is only going to run a thirteen-episode final season and with that in mind, there will be inevitably less pressure to bring the show back right away. You will need to be fairly patient here, especially since there is another important variable that cannot be lost amidst everything else that is currently going on right now: The writers’ strike.

For those who are unaware, the entire TV industry as close to a standstill while the WGA (the writers’ union) are waiting for a fair deal from the AMPTP, the body representing a ton of networks and streaming services. Until this is resolved (the writers deserve what they are asking for), we are in a situation where no scripts are going to be made. This makes a 2023 premiere date for season 7 a little bit murky — though with the shorter episode order, CBS could have waited until midseason to bring the show back in the first place.

When CBS releases their early plans for the 2023-24 TV season a little bit later this week, there’s a chance that some of the first indications will come out as to what they are planning to do. Our main sentiment, at least for the time being, is that they will find a way to bring you a tentative plan. Depending on how the strike goes, all could change.

In the end, we suppose that we should just be mostly happy (and grateful) that we are getting a season 7 at all. After all, once upon a time this was not guaranteed.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news right now on the subject of SWAT and the future

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into a SWAT season 7 renewal over at CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







