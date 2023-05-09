NCIS season 20 episode 20: Who is Dr. Miles Bauer?

Who is Dr. Miles Bauer on NCIS season 20 episode 20? Let’s just say that he was a pretty important guy over the course of “Second Opinion.”

In particular, we are talking here about someone with some significant ties to Jimmy Palmer — the two had a history of studying together at college many years ago, but have gone on different paths ever since. Bauer has managed to become almost an autopsy expert to the stars, and is well-known across many people who have no familiarity in his field. Meanwhile, Jimmy works in his morgue for NCIS, virtually unknown to everyone outside of the agency.

Yet, we don’t think anyone would deny that Jimmy is anything less than excellent at his job. This is just a story that caused him to question his own insecurity, let alone some of the abilities that he has in the field. It’s important that Jimmy tackles some of these emotions and honestly, we like the opportunity where the character can eventually flex some of his medical muscles. Sometimes, we may take the skill of this character for granted — and we don’t always get to know that much of his backstory.

For those wondering why plays Dr. Bauer, it is none other than actor James Snyder, who has appeared on Blue Bloods and a number of other projects over the years.

Will there be a chance to see him again down the road?

Just like so many other characters tied to the past, we don’t think that you can ever fully rule the possibility out. We don’t think that the writers would be solely focused on finding a way to bring him back into the world of the show again, but why balk at another opportunity in the event it comes up?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

