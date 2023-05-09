9-1-1 season 6 episode 17: Maddie, Chimney engaged!

Of course, we were hoping for a lot of fun and romance entering 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 on Fox — did we get an engagement?

Well, we figured that the show was not going to keep us waiting too much longer to give us news on Maddie and Chimney. With that in mind, we had quite possibly the wackiest story of an engagement ever. Maddie ended up finding the lost ring, but Chimney did not know that for a good chunk of the episode. After Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character found it, she tried it on … and then it got stuck on her finger. This led to complete pandemonium but in the end, she made the best of all worlds with it!

What did we get in the closing minutes? Well, Maddie proposed to Chimney while wearing the ring, and with their daughter in tow! Of course, he said yes and now, the two can start to celebrate the next phase of their lives.

Of course, in the aftermath of all of this Chimney had to find a way to ensure that he did not go to jail for insurance fraud. He’ll figure that out later.

Cheers to the happy couple! There isn’t really a lot of time for anything to be addressed in the remainder of this season for the two, but we do tend to think that a big event could be coming in season 7 for the two, and there will be a lot to be excited about then. Just imagine the whole 118 finding a way to get involved! After all, at this point it’s clear that they love each other and they are a big, happy, and certainly crazy family.

