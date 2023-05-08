9-1-1 season 6 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Could someone die?

Next week you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 18 — and yes, it’s fair to say this one will be huge. We are talking here about the big finale! This is not only that last installment of the spring, but it is also the final one to air on Fox. After the fact, the show will shift over to its new home in ABC.

If you have seen finales for this show before, then you have at least a pretty good sense of what could be coming up next. Namely, we are speaking in terms of absolute chaos. Lives could be in danger, the stakes are higher than ever, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of cliffhanger. (Could you imagine what would’ve happened here if the show was just canceled after this?)

Just in case you want to get some more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

A series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118 in the all-new “Pay It Forward” sixth season finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-618) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So who will be in the most danger?

It’s hard to actually sit here and say that it is going to be one singular character, mostly because there’s a reasonably good chance that a LOT of people could be in trouble before things wrap up.

Are there probably some stories that are happening in this episode beyond this? We’re sure that will be the case, but Fox is being careful with what they say. Also, they seem to be pretty well-aware of the fact that they want to at least keep some secrets for a little while…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

