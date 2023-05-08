SWAT season 7 still possible at CBS, despite cancellation

Days after its initial cancellation, is there still a chance that a SWAT season 7 could see the light over at CBS? Well, let’s just say that nothing may be as dead as it first seemed.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, shortly after the show’s cancellation talks started back up between the network and lead studio Sony Pictures TV. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we could get some sort of official news in less than 24 hours. The site notes that if Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast come back, it would likely be for a 13-episode season.

If you read some of our previous reports on the subject, then you know already that the end of SWAT was down primarily to money more so than just about anything else. CBS is in cost-cutting mode, but there also has to be a certain budget for the show to properly function. Because the network doesn’t own the series, that is what makes things fairly complicated. Fans have already started to rally behind the show in hopes of saving it.

While we don’t want to say we’re extremely optimistic at present, there are reasons for CBS to keep the show going for at least a little while longer. There is already an established infrastructure in place here, the ratings were good for season 6, and do you really want to replace this with a brand-new show in the throws of a writers’ strike? A thirteen-episode season would likely mean that season 7 would not return until early 2024 — especially if the strike lasts for a long time.

While nothing may be 100% just yet, cross your fingers, and we will have other news in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

