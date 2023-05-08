Big Brother Canada 11: Are Digital Dailies done?

Are you looking for some of the latest Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Dailies? Well, let’s just say we’ve got some bad news.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account has confirmed that we have reached the end of the season when it comes to getting these. There are three episodes that are set to air this week, and those will be the best way to see this season come to a close.

So when the dust settles, can we refer to this Digital Daily experience as a success or a failure? Unfortunately, it is more the latter than the former. Not only were they never “daily” throughout the season, but there were updates that contained almost nothing when it comes to strategy talk. It failed to be a great alternative to the live feeds, and they were wildly unpopular across most of social media.

The biggest question mark we have from the outside looking in here is rather simple: Why isn’t Big Brother Canada 11 judge shifting their feeds to a pay model like what we see with the American version of the show? It would most likely pay for itself, especially if you found a way to make these available to US customers alongside Canadians. Also, it would lessen the need for advertisers and allow you to present a more raw and organic version of the show. While this season of BBCAN had some great moments, it only occasionally felt like it was honoring the true fishbowl experience that comes with being a part of the franchise.

If there is a season 12 (which is far from confirmed at this point), we can only hope that there is a movement away from these dailies. (We should note that the presence of a writers’ strike in America could raise the chances of more Big Brother Canada, but perhaps not substantially since this is a winter/spring show in the first place.)

