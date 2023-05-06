Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won final four Veto?

Who won the final four veto within the Big Brother Canada 11 house? That was revealed in today’s Digital Daily, and we have a pretty good sense now of who the final three could be.

Of course, we should start here by noting for those who are unaware that Ty won Head of Household, so he already had a spot locked in to the final three before yesterday. Claudia now officially has the Veto, so she will decide who to send out between Daniel or Anika.

What is she going to do? Most signs point to her evicting Anika, which would leave Daniel competing against the other two. We suppose that if he wins the final HoH and evicts Ty he has somewhat of an argument at the end, but it’s still going to be a struggle for him. Ty and Claudia have both been more dominant players throughout the season, and it is so hilarious that they’re going to be final three despite trying to target each other for big chunks of the season.

Now, it would be interesting if Claudia surprises everyone and gets rid of Daniel, who has been closer to Ty for a lot of the game. We’re not sure that will happen, but it’s interesting to think about.

The real sliding-doors moment

What if Daniel hadn’t used that Veto on Ty during Whodunnit Week? That is the real moment that changed this season given that since that point, Ty has basically been immune the entire game. This is a real reminder that one move, even earlier in the game, can have a big ripple effect.

Also, and quite hilariously, this is the first time all season that the Veto will not be used. What a crazy game this is!

Related – Have you read our Big Brother Canada 11 interview with Renee as of yet?

Are you surprised by the final four Veto winner on Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







