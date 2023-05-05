Big Brother Canada 11 interview: Renee Mior on final five eviction

Throughout most of Big Brother Canada 11, you can argue that Renee Mior had one of the more interesting arcs. She went on the blook in the early going because of her competition ineptitude and for a while, it seemed like she would be little more than the super-pawn of the set.

However, over time she became known as one of the bigger social threats in the game, making a lot of strong relationships and also helping to drive the Girly Pops alliance at times. While we can’t guarantee that she would have beaten everyone still left in the game at final two, she likely had a chance against most of them.

So what does Renee have to say about her game after the fact? Let’s just say that there are a few interesting things to break down in this week’s exit interview.

Matt & Jess – Looking back today, what part of your game are you the most proud of?

Renee – I think how much I pushed through, literally from the get-go. From day one and day three I was in hot water, and I had to play the game a lot faster than the people around me — but I was never upset about that, for the reason that I got to strategize and have these deeper conversations game-wise with a lot of people faster than some other houseguests did.

So I think the way I was able to talk my way through to this point, and also push my way through some of those challenges — because, let’s be honest, they were not the easiest for me for sure (laughs), is what I’m most proud of.

When did you think you had the most control of the house, or do you think you ever did?

I think I had a good grasp on certain relationships at different times. I actually think my relationship with Kuzie helped to put me in a good position in some spots. My Girly Pop alliance is something that I had a lot of control in [in terms of] strategizing. Obviously, on my HoH week I feel like everybody was in my room and they wanted to play with me until the final two. I think sticking by my move and letting it go through gave me the most control on my HoH.

Socially, throughout, I feel like I had good grasp in little areas.

How did you withstand being on the block during the game, and not letting that rattle you?

The block is not for the weak — I’ll say it really loud (laughs). It puts you in such a weird headspace and a lot of your insecurities are heightened in there. So, I think the way I stood on the block with my head held high, and I kept trying to show people my game and my value … To show them I bring a lot to the table.

I think the block, as kooky as it felt at times, it gave me a different angle that allowed me to push through for as long as I did.

Is there a singular game move you wish you would have done differently?

I think maybe build a stronger alliance with Hope and [Jonathan]. It’s one that was always in talks, but I always shied away from because it felt like there was something greater going on and it could bite me in the booty later on if it came out. With them, we could have carried each other a little longer in the game, and we could have felt more secured if we were working together.

Why do you think your campaign to stay in the house did not work?

Because it was Ty who was the deciding vote. I think Ty has had it out for me in the game from very early on. He’s said to my face that he wanted to work with me, but then when it always came down to it, he was showing me things that were the opposite of that. I felt like I would always be his second best and for me, I needed to be Ty’s first.

Maybe at some point in time he was serious about bringing [Claudia and I] to the end, but I think in his heart, deep down, he didn’t want to take me forward for whatever reason. I don’t know if he thought that the mental comps were coming in and he got a little spooked.

What are you looking at now as a juror in terms of gameplay?

Anyone who can advocate their game really well. I want somebody who eats and breathes game. I want somebody who was always strategizing, winning, and doing whatever they can to position themselves socially. What were your best skills, and how did you leverage them in the game to get you to the finale? What were the things you had your hands in?

I think yes, positioning yourself in the house is important because it helps you to move on. But, I also want someone who was in the game and doing things. We had such strong players who took the L and had to walk out; I want some of their qualities to be represented in the aggressiveness [of people] at the end. I think it will be spectacular if someone can showcase that.

Finally, what about doing this show surprised you the most?

You know what? I wasn’t expecting to cry as much. I think I held it together most of the time, but truthfully, all of insecurities I have in my regular life — to see those heightened and thrown in front of my face to the point where I have to face them, that was super-interesting to navigate in the game. I was very aware of it as I was going through it; they were eating at me, the voices in my head telling me ‘you are not going enough for this or that.’ I wasn’t expecting it to be that overwhelming in there.

So yeah, the insecurities coming up and also the emotions from being disconnected from your family for so long.

(Photo: Global.)

