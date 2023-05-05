Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won final four HoH?

Who won the final four HoH within the Big Brother Canada 11 house and with that, a ticket all the way to finale night?

There is something super-fascinating about this particular competition. It matters a lot if your goal is just safety and that alone. If you are Ty, for example, you can probably beat anyone and you’re not as worried about who advances along with you. Winning this is essential. For some other people, winning the final four Veto is most important since it gives you that control. Let’s say that Ty doesn’t win HoH — if you can win Veto and be the one to take him out, that’s almost a guarantee to the grand prize if you make it to final two!

So who managed to get this first bit of power in the game in this final week? Well, we still can’t say this is 100% confirmed, but it seems like it may have been Ty. After all, he talked about meeting Rachel Reilly and that seems to be tied to Wendy’s, which everyone had this time around.

If Ty did win, that means that moving forward into the Veto, the situation is a little bit different. If Ty or Claudia win, they’ll have a chance to separate Anika and Daniel. Meanwhile, if Anika or Daniel win, they will almost certainly take Claudia our of the game.

What we could be setting up for in the end here is a pretty fascinating debate — what matters more, winning competitions or sound strategy? Ty winning the game is not a slam dunk, based on what little we’ve seen when it comes to the jury house. He has to find a way to explain a lot of his tactics, and we do wonder if what happened around Zach’s exit earlier on will come back to bite him.

Related – Check out our new interview with Renee!

What do you think about the final four HoH winner within Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way, and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







