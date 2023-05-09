NCIS season 20 episode 20: Did Jimmy Palmer get fired?

We knew that tonight’s NCIS season 20 episode 20 had the potential to be something special for Jimmy Palmer — or, at the very least different.

So what did we get in the end here? Well, for starters, we had a great opportunity to see more of the actual work Brian Dietzen’s character is, and just how valuable the finer details are when it comes to trying to solve a case.

Following the murder of a Senator’s daughter, said Senator tried to bring in their own expert pathologist — someone in Dr. Bauer who just so happened to be an old college rival of Jimmy’s. They took over the lab, boasted about their qualifications, and then seemingly solved the case … or, did they? They pinpointed a suspect named Arthur Vernon, who was clearly obsessed with the victim. Yet, Jimmy disagreed, on the basis of a medication that the deceased was under. It would have rendered the timing of the kill impossible.

When a second body was discovered in the same exact spot, everything went south for Jimmy — the Senator saw this as proof that Jimmy was wrong, and demanded he be fired. Vance never entertained this idea, but did decide to send him home, thinking it would be better as a means of smoothing things over.

Here’s the twist…

As some of you may have suspected, Jimmy was right all along! He did realize that the person responsible for the murders was not Vernon; rather, we were looking at a case of political corruption were the Senator’s own right-hand-man committed the act to try and keep a devastating scandal under wraps. This means that justice was served, but also that Palmer had a chance to hold his head high and remember that his instincts were correct.

It may not be a surprise that Jimmy kept his job, but we love that the show gave us a story that really allowed him to be the hero.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

