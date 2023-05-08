House of the Dragon season 2: George R.R. Martin on WGA strike

For those of you who were not previously aware, House of the Dragon season 2 is currently in production … but what about the rest of the universe? We know that HBO is working on more than one Game of Thrones spin-off right now, and the writers’ strike is having an impact in a multitude of different ways.

Take, for starters, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. This series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg stories, has seen its writers’ room shut down. This is something that the famed author confirmed himself in a new post on his blog.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

The author went on to say that “[no] one wanted this — no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway — but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice … I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild.” He predicted that the strike will go on for some time, and went on to address the state of House of the Dragon, which is currently in production:

“Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales … The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons.”

There is no premiere date for season 2 as of yet, but let’s cross our fingers and hope that we get to learn something more about the new season when you get around to later this year. (We tend to think the premiere itself will air next summer.)

Related – Go ahead and get some other House of the Dragon season 2 casting news

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







