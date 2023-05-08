Succession season 4 episode 7: Did Connor Roy drop out?

We knew entering tonight’s Succession season 4 episode 7 episode that there was potential for a lot of drama, especially for Connor Roy. Despite him blowing up in Alaska (!), the character stood no realistic chance of winning the Presidency at the end of the day.

Yet, Connor did have a chance to be a major spoiler, and to cause things to shift one way or another with Jimenez and then also Mencken. This is why Jeryd’s people authorized Roman to encourage Connor to drop out. Or, give him an offer to be the ambassador to Somalia. Connor responded that he wanted to be the UN Ambassador, a position that Mencken would probably never give to them.

The great thing about Connor is that his delusions of grandeur are so darn grand. Listening to him debate potential appointments was a great source of comedy, though we realized early on that very little was going to happen here. The truth is that Jeryd needed Connor to drop out more than Connor needed some sort of appointment.

Also, there’s another big problem that Mencken ran into: Roman himself. He’s a terrible messenger. The moment that Connor started to balk at any offers, he started to treat him terribly, mostly to the point that eventually, Connor and Willa left. We almost wondered if at one point, we were going to see Willa tear Roman a new one — you can see that she thought about it! She is the one person who is taking him pretty seriously.

Our biggest takeaway of the whole episode for Connor

Willa, somehow, is the most caring person in his life — and his relationship started off on the basis of money. How crazy is that?

