Fantasy Island season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Fox?

Following tonight’s season 2 finale, is there a chance that you’ll get to see Fantasy Island season 3 arrive? Or, are we 100% at the end?

As you would imagine, there are a number of different variables that we could look at within this piece, but let’s begin by just talking about things as they currently stand. There is no official renewal for a season 3 as of right now. Hopefully, a firm decision will be announced this month, but there’s no denying that things are a tad more mysterious now thanks to the ongoing writers’ strike. Schedules are in flux, and there is so much more for networks to sort through.

What we can say is that when it comes to ratings alone, Fantasy Island leaves a lot to be desired. However, its numbers were not good after season 1 and yet, the show still got renewed anyway. With such a small cast of series regulars, this is not the most expensive show in the world for them to air. Also, we tend to think the procedural format, plus also the chance to have some familiar names stop by, only adds to the appeal.

Now, even if the show does get renewed, when could it premiere? Because of the aforementioned strike, you could be stuck waiting until we get around to early 2024. We wouldn’t be shocked if a lot of the fall plans for the network right now are tied to unscripted fare — almost as a stopgap.

Now, what sort of stories could we see?

Let’s just say that it is totally up to the imagination, and this is a reminder of why writers are so important. This is a show that is almost fully reliant on ideas, and each one needs to be more creative and interesting at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Fantasy Island

Do you want to see a Fantasy Island season 3 renewal on Fox at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







