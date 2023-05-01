Fantasy Island season 2 episode 13 spoilers: The big finale!

As we prepare to see Fantasy Island season 2 episode 13 on Fox next week, there are a ton of big things to prepare for! After all, we are talking all about the big finale here. Given that there is no guarantee at present of a season 3, we tend to think that the writers are going to pull out all of the stops here.

Now, let’s go ahead and note that there are a number of guest stars coming for this installment — think along the lines of Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210), Gabrielle Byndloss (Ordinary Joe), Gillian Vigman (Sons & Daughters) and Camille Guaty. Who are they all going to play? Well, let’s just say that there’s a particularly strange story ahead regarding one man and the many wives of his present and past.

Below, you can check out the full Fantasy Island season 2 episode 13 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Sue, Jenna and Brooklyn are the first, second and third wives of Gavin, a charming doctor who’s made a fortune selling all-natural vitamins – and broken all of their hearts along the way. Now, they all share the same fantasy: they want Gavin to understand – to feel for himself – the pain he’s caused them all. Meanwhile, Roarke brings Ruby’s youngest daughter, MJ, to the Island to help Ruby remember who she is. And hopefully keep her from disappearing into the ocean forever with Isla… as a mermaid in the all-new “MJ Akuda & The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wives Club” season finale episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, May 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-213) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Is the Ruby story going to lead to a potential cliffhanger? That’s possible. We certainly think that the show is setting up a few interesting different twists and turns at this point, but we also don’t think that they are going to do all that much to venture from their established DNA. After all, we know Fantasy Island first and foremost as a procedural — how much will they want to drive away from that?

