1923 season 2 premiere date: Delayed due to strike?

What is there to look forward to in regards to 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+? Well, we know that there is quite a bit, in theory! Season 1 ended with a huge cliffhanger tied to both the Dutton Ranch and Spencer and Alexandra overseas … so how do you follow all that up? Well, let’s just say that it is not the easiest thing in the world to do.

So in the way of the recent writers’ strike, should you expect some sort of expansive delay when it comes to season 2 premiering? While everyone in theory would probably like to see the show back soon, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to get it…

At the moment, we would simply say this: Be prepared to exercise some caution. Originally, we know the plan here was for the Harrison Ford series to start up production again this summer. In the wake of the strike, we’re not so confident that’s going to happen. For starters, there are questions all about whether there would even be scripts, given that the last we heard, none of the cast had seen any. It is also just really hard to get anything underway in this current climate.

Of course, we know that the easiest solution to all of this is to ensure that writers are paid their fair share and the strike ends — but, unfortunately, the powers-that-be across networks and streamers seem reluctant (at least for now) to agree to some of this. We’re therefore in this position where we expect for the strike to last for weeks, and that could mean enormous delays when it comes to shows all over the map.

For now…

We’re going to stick to the idea that new episodes will probably not air until we get around to early 2024. If they come earlier than that, we’ll consider it a blessing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1923 season 2, no matter when it premieres?

