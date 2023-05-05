1923 season 2 premiere date: Are we waiting until 2024?

If you are like us, then we imagine that you are out there eager to get at least a little bit more news on 1923. How can you not want more? There is a lot more to be excited about when it comes to the show moving forward. The big struggle, at least for now, is having to wait.

Earlier today, you can argue that there was some big news within the greater Yellowstone franchise, as we learned officially that season 5 for that show is going to be the final one. It is also going to premiere in November, and that is going to set the groundwork for a spin-off that will debut closer to the end of the year.

So where does that leave 1923? That’s an interesting question, given that season 2 could have started in December, around the same time this spin-off is coming on. While it’s possible that it still debuts around then, it may make a greater deal of sense for Paramount+ to launch the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series in either late winter or spring 2024. That gives them more time to film it, and it also allows them to space out more of the Taylor Sheridan releases on the streaming service. We certainly think that viewers are going to be patient while they wait around for it, especially with the way that season 1 finished.

We imagine that one of the biggest struggles for 1923 season 2 is going to be scheduling, given that the cast is so busy. However, we haven’t heard anything suggesting that there is any of the drama with this show that we are seeing elsewhere — take the rumors that are around Kevin Costner with the flagship show.

Is there anything that you do want to see when it comes to 1923 season 2 on Paramount+?

How do you think the Yellowstone news impacts it? Sound off in the comments, and also come back for other updates coming down the road.

