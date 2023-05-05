Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: What can we say now

At this point, isn’t it fair to say that the wait for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is a little more defined than it was? We tend to think so!

With this in mind, let’s dive into some of what we learned earlier today. Sadly, we have now found out that the upcoming six episodes of this season are going to be the end of the show. We suppose that this shouldn’t be some mind-altering surprise, mostly due to some of the rumors out there about Kevin Costner’s schedule and the difficulties trying to make something more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Beyond just that, we have also heard that the plan is for the rest of the series to start airing in November. We recognize that there is no official date just yet, but we tend to think that it’s likely the show will start off in the first two weeks of the month.

What is the primary reason for that? Well, it really comes down to one word more than any other: Timing. We do tend to think that Paramount Network will want the newly-announced premiere date to premiere before Christmas. It is going to be its top priority, after all, for some time to come.

What ultimately happened here?

We’re not sure we will ever get the full story about the end of Yellowstone itself, but we don’t think the original plan was to end the show at this point. Given its huge success, Paramount obviously wanted to keep things going, and this is why we imagine a few characters will migrate over to the new show. The question of course becomes how many, and if that show can maintain the success that is currently happening.

Related – Check out more news on Yellowstone right now, including other details all about the future

What are you most hoping to see right now when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we do not want you to miss.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







