Superman & Lois season 4 renewal: Why are we still waiting?

Given that we are now in the month of May, isn’t this the perfect time to discuss a potential Superman & Lois season 4 renewal? What is going on at The CW at the moment?

Well, we know that this is not going to be that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but things are complicated right now for a multitude of reasons. For starters, the writers’ strike is currently underway and how much that is impacting network decisions still remains to be seen. Even without that, though, you still have the most important factor in The CW having new ownership in Nexstar Media. They renewed All American for another season and not a whole lot else. Several shows on the lineup are waiting to learn about their future, and that includes the Tyler Hoechlin show.

What makes this situation so interesting is mostly a matter of it being potentially the last major comic-book show the network will have. After all, The Flash and Riverdale are both ending, and we would be surprised if Gotham Knights was picked up for more.

We should note that even with DC moving forward with a brand-new superhero universe fronted by James Gunn and Peter Safran, there seems to be a willingness to keep Superman & Lois going for a little while longer. They won’t stand in the way of the show getting a season 4.

In other words, the ball is firmly within The CW’s court. We’d love to sit here and say that we could be getting more news soon, but how can you feel that comfortable or confident? All timelines are out of whack!

What we can say is that this show deserves it, as it continues to really capture both Clark Kent and Superman in a way very few other products have over the years.

