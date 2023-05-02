Superman & Lois season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The dinner

Are you ready to learn a little more about Superman & Lois season 3 episode 8 on The CW? Well, there is a lot to dive into here!

The first thing that’s worth noting here is rather simple: The title of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” We’re always going to be thrilled with an homage, and we would certainly imagine that one is coming — it could be tied in particular to the story of Natalie and Mateo.

Want to learn a little more now all about what you can expect to see? Then we suggest that you go ahead and see the full Superman & Lois season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS – In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo’s (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan’s (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing (#308). Original airdate 5/9/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it is our hope that there are going to be a few different big reveals — especially with Aaron Helbing himself taking on significant writing duties here. We have a hard time thinking that the action is going to move slowly, especially around Bruno, when you consider the situation that we are looking at here. Remember that this is not some show with a huge episode order. More than that, there is also not an official season 4 renewal at present. We’ll just have to wait and see what is coming up next.

