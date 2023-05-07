Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: The Queen of Hearts returns?

Is there something more at play when it comes to the Queen of Hearts on Yellowjackets season 2? Well, there is a LOT to ponder over here.

First of all, let’s refresh your memory about this card — in the present-day storyline, we saw Lottie see a vision of the Queen of Hearts with the eyes crossed out. This is something that reminds us of the Man with No Eyes, which of course is tied to Taissa’s story. There is a definite possibility that all of this is connected to something that is still meant to transpire, and as it turns out, there are clues about this sprinkled in the entirety of the show, dating back to season 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Speaking to Collider in a recently-published story, executive producer Ashley Lyle gave an example of what we are talking about here:

“There’s a throwaway line in, which episode was it? It was in Season 1 and it was I think Episode 6, 7, somewhere around there. But there’s a throwaway line where Travis is playing solitaire, or trying to play solitaire, and Natalie tells him that there are no queens in that deck, and that was a plant very much for this season.”

Odds are, these Queens are used for some particular reason in the past … and of course, Queens also tie into the Antler Queen themselves. Is Lottie really underneath that headdress? We know that this is the prevailing theory that is out there, but in general, we do tend to think that the writers could be throwing us off the scent. There is almost sure to be a whole lot more going on here than even we know.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Yellowjackets, including the future of Van and Taissa

What do you think we could learn about these cards through the remainder of Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned here for some further updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







