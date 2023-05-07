American Idol 21: Where are Katy Perry and Lionel Richie?

While you watch tonight’s American Idol 21 episode, one question may pop up in your head: Where are Katy Perry and Lionel Richie? It’s not that often that the show is down two people from the judging panel, especially so close to the finale.

Now, with all of this being said, there is a particular reason for this. These two performers were both overseas for the coronation of King Charles, rendering them unable to be present in-person for the show tonight. (There were some memes yesterday about Perry’s struggle to find her seat at the big event.) They are going to be replaced by Alanis Morissette and then also Ed Sheeran, who is in the process of promoting new music.

Of course, there is a lot that the top eight is taking on tonight — want to know more about the theme? Check out the attached synopsis:

The Top 8 contestants perform LIVE coast to coast. Alanis Morissette will mentor contestants and join Ed Sheeran as guest judges alongside Luke Bryan. The GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriters will also perform while America votes for the Top 5.

This is going to be a chance for all of the remaining singers to stand out more than ever — with fewer contestants also come more opportunities to garner a little more of the spotlight! While there may be a couple of favorites at present this season, we do honestly think that there’s no one person who is a slam-dunk to win. Also, remember that this show over the years has come to surprise you with some of the results, especially near the end of a given season. America can be a little unpredictable, and also skewed towards country music.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

