American Idol 21: Oliver Steele saved by Katy Perry!

Just in case you wanted some drama over the course of tonight’s American Idol 21, you got it in the closing minutes! Oliver Steele got some great news, and it comes courtesy of Katy Perry.

Well, we should note here that for a good chunk of the episode, we saw the judges’ song contest taking place as a backdrop to all of the singing. It was easy to dismiss this as a bit of silliness, but in the end, the winning judge had an opportunity to save someone and allow them to join the top 8. That someone was Katy, who convened with the judges before making her final decision.

So what it the right choice out of the bottom three? We think there could be a case made for Tyson Venegas as one of the more unique singers within the competition at this point, but we more than understand the idea of going with Oliver. What we really do like about what he did in the episode tonight is that he went with the Radiohead song, which was probably the riskiest out of any that he could have picked over the course of the night. This could have gone either way, but he went with a tough choice and we respect him for that.

Also, Oliver is one of those guys who does have a good chance to interpreting some songs in some really cool ways moving forward, and we like to think that this matters a lot later on in the competition. After all, isn’t the objective here to pick songs that will stand out and be a little more memorable in the months and years to come?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

